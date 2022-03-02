Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ludlow company wants you to go nuts for coconuts

By David TooleyLudlowBusinessPublished:

A natural skincare company based in Ludlow wants people to go nuts for... coconuts.

The Green Woman team
The Green Woman team

The Green Woman, based at the Rural Enterprise Centre, in Eco Park Road, is launching its new Extra Virgin Coconut Oil for skin and hair.

It works on the principle is that any product that is used on the body will ultimately end up in the body. Much of what is applied to the skin, is absorbed by and builds up in, the body.

Products that get washed down the drain will end up in the sewage treatment works.

The Green Woman, is an environmentally focused, zero-waste company has won several awards for its natural, organic and plant-based skincare alternatives.

Its ethos is that it is better for humans and the environment to use natural products than those which contain microplastics and other nasties.

Since sisters Eve and Suzanne Carnall created The Green Woman in 2013, they have been passionate about running their business in a way that has minimal impact on the environment. The company was awarded COSMOS Soil Association Organic certification in October last year.

Suzanne Carnall said: "Every ingredient we buy is recorded and traced so that we can prove it is certified organic. Every cleaning product we use is environmentally friendly. And every product is labelled clearly so that customers can see all the organic ingredients.”

Business
News
Environment
Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News