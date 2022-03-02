Ludlow company wants you to go nuts for coconuts

The Green Woman team

The Green Woman, based at the Rural Enterprise Centre, in Eco Park Road, is launching its new Extra Virgin Coconut Oil for skin and hair.

It works on the principle is that any product that is used on the body will ultimately end up in the body. Much of what is applied to the skin, is absorbed by and builds up in, the body.

Products that get washed down the drain will end up in the sewage treatment works.

The Green Woman, is an environmentally focused, zero-waste company has won several awards for its natural, organic and plant-based skincare alternatives.

Its ethos is that it is better for humans and the environment to use natural products than those which contain microplastics and other nasties.

Since sisters Eve and Suzanne Carnall created The Green Woman in 2013, they have been passionate about running their business in a way that has minimal impact on the environment. The company was awarded COSMOS Soil Association Organic certification in October last year.