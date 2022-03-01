Telford loft specialist makes new business acquisition

GarageFlex boasts a 17-year history of creating and installing bespoke storage organisation systems for garages across the UK, utilising specialist design software to keep spaces clean, streamlined and usable for all the family.

Instaloft is the installer of the award-winning Loftzone Storefloor Raised Loft Boarding, which allows homeowners to make the most of their loft space while protecting loft insulation.

Now working alongside GarageFlex, Instaloft said it can augment its loft storage system with a host of upgrades, including loft ceiling and floor options to transform lofts into spaces that instantly feel brighter, cleaner and more homely.

Founder and sole director of Instaloft, Rob Stone, said: “We are thrilled to be working with GarageFlex and with it the ability to offer old and new customers alike upgrades to our amazing loft storage solutions, as well as upgrades to their garages to create beautiful spaces such as home gyms, playrooms, dance studios and so much more.

“Instaloft has gone from strength to strength over the last year, and our recent acquisition of GarageFlex is a great start to the New Year as we look for new and exciting ways to increase the scale and profitability of the Instaloft brand. We cannot wait to start collaborating with GarageFlex as we continue to enhance our storage solutions.”

GarageFlex consultant, Alastair Broom, said: “I started Garageflex in 2006 and have thoroughly enjoyed growing it into the business it is today.