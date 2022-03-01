Notification Settings

Pavers Shoes to open new Telford store

By James Pugh

Retailer Pavers Shoes is opening a new store in Dobbies Garden Centre in Telford.

Pavers already leases a store in the garden centre but is relocating to a new unit within the centre.

The existing Pavers store will close on March 14 and the new store will open on March 17. All staff from the existing Pavers store will be relocating to the new unit.

Marie Samuels, store area manager, said: “Our staff and customers alike love our presence in Dobbies Garden Centre, and we can’t wait to show our customers our new home in the centre."

The new store will stock Pavers own-brand styles as well as Skechers, Relife, Reiker, Bugatti and Flyflot with most styles retailing at 30 per cent off RRP.

The opening event on March 17 will include complimentary Pavers biscuits and a competition to win a free pair of shoes.

Gary Gordon, head of retail, added: “We are passionate about our physical stores that enable customers to browse our collections and find their perfect style. We understand that our customers often want advice and a human connection when they are shopping, and we are proud of our high street retail stores which deliver this."

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

