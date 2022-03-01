Dobbies Garden Centre

Pavers already leases a store in the garden centre but is relocating to a new unit within the centre.

The existing Pavers store will close on March 14 and the new store will open on March 17. All staff from the existing Pavers store will be relocating to the new unit.

Marie Samuels, store area manager, said: “Our staff and customers alike love our presence in Dobbies Garden Centre, and we can’t wait to show our customers our new home in the centre."

The new store will stock Pavers own-brand styles as well as Skechers, Relife, Reiker, Bugatti and Flyflot with most styles retailing at 30 per cent off RRP.

The opening event on March 17 will include complimentary Pavers biscuits and a competition to win a free pair of shoes.