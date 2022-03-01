Kickstart places are still available at Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council has already hosted over 70 Kickstarters across its range of services since the scheme started in September 2020

Referrals for Kickstart opportunities end on March 1,so people must make sure they are referred by their Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) work coach so they can apply for the role and don’t miss out on potential opportunities.

Over 80 per cent of young people who have completed Kickstart programmes at Telford & Wrekin Council have gone on to secure employment or an apprenticeship.

Kickstart targets 16-24-year-olds who are claiming universal credit and at risk of long-term unemployment.

Sam Leather completed a Kickstart programme at Telford & Wrekin Council working on the council’s built heritage project and is now a planning assistant in the council’s prosperity & investment team.

Sam said: “Working for a local authority like Telford & Wrekin Council was not something I originally envisaged after leaving university.

“But the Kickstart scheme gave me an opportunity to use skills I had already developed and put them to good use in an environment I was unfamiliar with and excel.

“Working with a dedicated, passionate team of people allowed me to gain experience in the workplace whilst indulging my interest for history, looking at built heritage within the borough.

“On the Kickstart programme, I learned a great deal about the preservation of historic buildings and how planning processes work.

“Six months on, I have become more confident, believe my time at the council has made me a lot more employable and I’ve started a new role as a planning assistant.”

Once young people are referred to Telford & Wrekin Council for a Kickstart, the council’s Job Box team assess the referral and identify suitable opportunities.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for visitor economy, employment and skills, said: “Kickstart is a fantastic programme which has given young people who were previously unemployed the opportunity to work and gain new skills.

“As well as giving them valuable workplace experience, many have gone on to secure full-time employment or an apprenticeship where they have completed their Kickstart programme so it has given them a foot on the employment ladder.