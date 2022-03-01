Apprentices help build success for media production company

Digital marketing apprentice Adam Corbett

Last year, the Shrewsbury-based company welcomed animation and digital graphics apprentices Callum White and Cherise Harris, and digital marketing apprentice Adam Corbett.

The trio joined a team which, during the same year, more than doubled in size, started working with more customers than ever and celebrated winning Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s Best Small Business award.

The three apprentices were a big part of this success, with 7video marking their achievements during National Apprenticeship Week. This included showcasing a series of interviews with the apprentices, highlighting their standout moments.

Callum, 21, said: “Everyone at 7video sees you as who you are rather than looking at job titles and judging ability from this, which gives me confidence to strive to do better. I feel like I am learning more every day.”

Twenty-six-year-old Cherise has led on animations including for the Movement Centre in Oswestry

“I’ve been able to work on many different projects, from going on film shoots one day to designing and animating characters the next – which is perfect for me as I want to absorb as many skills as possible,” she said.

Among many standout moments. Adam, 25, has further enhanced relationships with customers on 7video’s digital channels.

He said: “I’ve had so many opportunities to shadow the film and animation teams, which provides me with a fantastic opportunity to learn about the production process, which is useful for how I plan my digital content.”

7video director Peter Sims described how he is proud to have seen the apprentices’ skills grow alongside the success of the business.

He said: “Coming out of yet another challenging year for everyone because of the pandemic, it’s great to offer support and opportunities to people like Adam, Cherise and Callum who are really flourishing as part of our team.”