Müller farmers to get milk price increase

Müller's plant in Market Drayton

Farmers who meet the conditions for the Müller Advantage programme will receive a milk price of 36.5p per litre – a 1.5p increase.

Müller has operations in Shropshire at Market Drayton, Minsterley and Telford.

Rob Hutchison, chief operating officer at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said: “We are continuing to do everything we can to support supplying farmers as they manage unprecedented increases in costs.

“As ever, we will closely monitor all of the factors which influence farm gate milk price in the coming months.”