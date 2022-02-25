Shrewsbury footballers excited to play alongside football legend Roberto Carlos

Richard Cole of Berrys

Richard Cole, who works for property agents Berrys in its Shrewsbury office, will join the former World Cup winner when he turns out for Bull in the Barne United.

Richard has been an avid football fan and player from a young age and has played for the team for the last 10 years.

The club won won eBay’s Dream Transfer Raffle which gave non-professional teams the chance to have the Brazilian play a game for their team.

Richard said he could not believe the news when he found out his team had won the raffle.

“As a kid, I’m fairly sure I would not have been the only one to hit a free kick and shout Roberto Carlos’ name. The man is a legend, one of the actual Galacticos. He’s played in the same teams as Ronaldo, Beckham, Zidane, and now me. It has not really sunk in yet, but I can't wait.”