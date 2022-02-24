Ladder for Shropshire: Gym and training academy recruiting new apprentices

Gym instructor apprentice Morgan Arrowsmith with Stephen Banks, MD of A1 Leisure

A1 Leisure, based in Shrewsbury, wants two new customer service apprentices to join its team.

It comes as the UK fitness industry is booming as people rush to get fitter and healthier following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stephen Banks, managing director of A1 Leisure, said: "The ideal candidate will spend their spare time in the gym, be passionate about getting people in shape, or simply want their day job to be something they like doing. At A1 they will earn while they learn, and we will also help them to pass their level three personal training and gym instruction qualification.

“We have a modern budget gym, but we don’t compromise on quality. We have a wide range of high-quality weights, exercise machines and cardio and functional training equipment. We also offer accredited training courses for the gym instructor and personal training qualifications that will provide access to various jobs in the fitness industry.

"There’s never been a better time to get qualified and I would encourage anyone interested to apply immediately by emailing Stephen.banks@a1-leisure.co.uk.”

The Ladder for Shropshire is supporting the company with recruiting the new apprentices.

Amanda Carpenter, project officer for the Ladder for Shropshire, said: “With youth unemployment still high, we were thrilled to hear that A1 Leisure are recruiting two new customer service apprentices at their gym and training academy based on Lancaster Road in Shrewsbury.