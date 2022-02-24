Eco-efficient homes completed in Telford

Stephen Williams of The Wrekin Housing Group with Paul Breen of Living Space Housing

Thirty per cent of the homes at the site off Park Road in Malinslee are installed with Solar PV panels and battery storage to generate significant energy savings.

Solihull-based Living Space assembled the land for the 2.1-acre site, secured full planning consent and is delivering the construction contract in its entirety, which is worth over £6 million.

As each batch of new homes reaches completion, they will be handed over to The Wrekin Housing Group, ready for occupiers to move in. The whole scheme is scheduled for completion by the summer.

Paul Breen, managing director of Living Space Housing, said: “This is our third development in Telford, and it’s our second live development in partnership with The Wrekin Housing Group. Thanks to the excellent site and supply chain management from our experienced onsite team, we have now reached the major milestone of being able to handover the first completed homes and welcome the first tranche of residents.

“It has been so rewarding to see this project take shape, which has safeguarded and created new employment opportunities for Telford. This is one of two Living Space developments currently benefitting from the installation of PV roof panels. The 11 Park Road homes which have this feature could enable residents to make savings of around 35 per cent off their electricity bills.”

The accommodation mix for the Park Road development comprises four one-bedroom maisonettes, nine two-bedroom houses, 21 three-bedroom houses, two two-bedroom bungalows and two three-bedroom bungalows. All of the homes are designated for affordable rent, and six of the properties are purpose-designed for disabled residents.

Stephen Williams, development project manager for The Wrekin Housing Group, said: “Developments like this one have a key role to play in helping us meet our target of achieving net-zero carbon by 2050. This scheme will benefit our tenants through reduced electricity bills, homes that are more comfortable to live in, and provide improved energy efficiency.