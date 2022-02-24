£9.7m upgrade begins at Telford school

Artist's impression of what the new facilities will look like

National contractor Willmott Dixon is carrying out the work at Holy Trinity Academy on behalf of Telford & Wrekin Council.

The full scale of works is set to complete ahead of the 2022/23 academic year.

The seven-month project will improve and expand amenities, while supporting greater student intake to the Ofsted 'good' rated school.

The upgrades include the design and build of a new three-storey teaching block, which will house extended science facilities – equipped with four science labs, 10 teaching rooms and other multi-purpose spaces.

The plans also include single-storey extensions to the east and west elevations of the existing dining hall, to create additional space for students to use at breaktime and for assemblies.

Dan Doyle, director at Willmott Dixon, said: “We’re thrilled to start the extension works at Holy Trinity Academy. Utilising modular construction for the science block will save three and a half months of programme and help ensure that it’s complete in time for the next student intake. This method also offers improved quality and will help minimise disruption to the students during the construction.

“We are proud to play our part in creating new learning experiences for the students of Holy Trinity Academy for generations to come.”

External works will renovate the outdoor sports areas and support the students’ PE curriculum and events timetable. The Telford community will also benefit from a hireable space, as the new 3G sports pitch will be available to hire for local residents outside of school hours.

Meanwhile, Willmott Dixon will be investing in the area by running its successful Building Lives Academy and Traineeship Programme, which supports young adults aged 16-18 not in employment, education or training.

Mr Doyle added: “Upskilling in the communities we work in is hugely important for both local economies and the future of the construction industry.

“As part of the project at the Holy Trinity Academy, we have committed to creating 15 work experience placements and will recruit five apprenticeship roles across the project.”

Angus Neal, headteacher at Holy Trinity Academy, said: “The enhanced facilities offer real opportunities for our students to benefit more fully through greater learning experiences the facilities will provide. Over the next few months, we look forward to working in partnership with Wilmott Dixon enabling our students to benefit from industry specific CEIAG and helping our students understanding the technical aspects of construction and engineering.”

More than 97 per cent of the site's construction waste will be diverted from landfill, and solar photovoltaic panels will be installed. Willmott Dixon will work closely with its supply chain partners to reduce diesel usage, while working with delivery partners to ensure that the Department for Education’s energy benchmarking requirements are met.

Labour councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for children, young people and families, said: “We are pleased that work is starting for the major expansion of Holy Trinity Academy, to provide extra school places and modern facilities closer to home for more young people in our borough.

“The Holy Trinity Academy expansion has been very carefully considered, so as to balance the increased demand for school places in the local area, safeguarding needs and community’s provision for recreational activities.