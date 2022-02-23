Notification Settings

Businesses and local people turn out in force to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Whitchurch Insurance

By Megan HoweWhitchurchBusinessPublished:

Businesses in a Shropshire town centre have said 'cheers' to a local insurance company as people turned out in force to mark its milestone anniversary.

Businesses come out to support Whitchurch Insurance in their 30th anniversary event Pic: PETER DAVID ROBINSON
Butchers, bakers, beauticians, hairdressers, solicitors, florists and an array of shop owners gathered to raise a glass to Whitchurch Insurance, as it celebrated its 30th anniversary.

The branch, which is one of the oldest residents on Green End and is part of County Group, welcomed long-standing clients at the event which was held on Tuesday.

Laura Jarman, branch manager, said: “We love being part of the Whitchurch vibe. It remains a close-knit community where people know each other and take the time to say ‘hello’ when you pass in the street.

“Sharing the time of day like this has been so important during the pandemic and it was touching that so many local businesses took the time to join our gathering or pop in to say ‘Happy Anniversary, well done.’

“Among them were clients and business neighbours from the town centre demonstrating the diverse range of eateries, goods and services Whitchurch has to offer.

“Whitchurch has had its tough times but is thriving thanks to its vibrant mix of independent shops offering great customer service.

“We back the ‘Love Where You Live’ campaign with stickers in local shop windows and hope to see Whitchurch grow its reputation as a destination town.”

Laura and the team –Michelle, Debbie, Sarah and Josie – have 100 years of experience in the insurance industry between them and the branch has been serving residents and businesses since 1992.

The branch is a regular supporter of fundraisers for Midlands Air Ambulance and Marbury Merry Days which raises money for the village’s St Michael & All Angels Church.

