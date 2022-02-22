Notification Settings

Webuyanycar opening new pod branch in Telford

By James PughTelfordBusinessPublished:

Online car buying service webuyanycar has confirmed the opening of a new branch in Wellington.

An example webuyanycar.com purchase kiosk

The new pod branch is opening this week in the car park of Spring Hill Morrisons.

Richard Evans, head of technical services at webuyanycar, said: “Our latest opening in Wellington is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar and our support for customers in the town and surrounding areas, who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years.

"We aim to provide our customers with even more local branches in the area, saving time, hassle and making the whole process even more convenient.’

Webuyanycar today runs more than 475 local branches nationwide.

Richard added: “We are continuing to grow and put customers back in the driving seat, as more and more motorists realise they can negotiate a better deal by not part-exchanging. Our new Wellington branch will be open five days a week and will offer instant bank transfers to motorists, saving valuable time.”

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

