Webuyanycar opening new pod branch in Telford

An example webuyanycar.com purchase kiosk

The new pod branch is opening this week in the car park of Spring Hill Morrisons.

Richard Evans, head of technical services at webuyanycar, said: “Our latest opening in Wellington is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar and our support for customers in the town and surrounding areas, who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years.

"We aim to provide our customers with even more local branches in the area, saving time, hassle and making the whole process even more convenient.’

Webuyanycar today runs more than 475 local branches nationwide.