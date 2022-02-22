Shropshire construction company clocks up £7m in new contracts

Pave Aways MD Steven Owen

Pave Aways Building Contractors will be delivering the schemes in North Wales, Powys and Shropshire for a number of public and private sector clients.

It will adapt the former Oldford Road Nursery and Infants School in Welshpool into offices, a family centre and nursery for Powys County Council and convert former offices into residential accommodation for a council in North Wales.

In Shropshire, it will return to Harper Adams University in Edgmond for its 21st assignment to refurbish the veterinary nursing building, whilst it has also been contracted to build an integrated therapeutic learning centre with associated children’s homes for a private provider in Albrighton. The renovation and refurbishment of a privately owned listed residence in Shrewsbury completes the list of recently awarded schemes.

Managing director Steven Owen said the projects supported a positive outlook for Pave Aways, which has delivered contracts worth £48.5 million over the past two years.

He said: “Our order book is healthy and we continue to work across a variety of sectors from residential to education to manufacturing with a mixture of private and public sector contracts. This ensures we have a varied workload to support our sustainable business growth and minimise risk.

“As a contractor with its roots in Shropshire and Wales, we’ll be using local supply chains that will translate into economic benefits for the communities where we’re working as well as providing training opportunities and support to local organisations and charities.”