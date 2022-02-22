Shrewsbury networking group meets for first time in two years

Hencote vineyard

4Shrewsbury is taking place at Hencote on March 10 and is being organised by Lanyon Bowdler and Barclays Bank. It’s a free to attend event but anyone interested in going along needs to book quickly as places are limited.

The aim of 4Shrewsbury is to bring together like minded individuals who can meet at interesting places within the town, make connections and talk about relevant and current topics informally in a relaxed and friendly environment.

Amanda Jones, Lanyon Bowdler’s marketing director, said: “We are delighted to announce the return of 4Shrewsbury – an extremely enjoyable event prior to the pandemic and one which is growing in popularity.

“It heralds the first face-to-face meeting we have been involved with for two years, which makes it quite a milestone. Things are beginning to ease and more events are being organised again as people sense the return of some sort of normality.

“We are pleased to be bringing this event back with our friends at Barclays Bank and look forward to seeing friends both old and new at Hencote on March 10, between 5.45pm and 7.30pm.

“We thank Hencote for agreeing to host the first event back within their amazing bar and restaurant area.

“Shrewsbury is a vibrant town with many unique attractions and we will be bringing people together again to discover some of these wonderful locations through our free monthly networking events around the town.

“Lanyon Bowdler and Barclays Bank are committed to working hard for the benefit of our community and this is one way we can bring people together to achieve this.

“4Shrewsbury events are designed to be enjoyable and informal, and I would urge anyone wanting to attend to book now as time is getting short and places are limited.”

Andy Buchan, senior business development manager, Barclays Wealth Management and Investments, added: “We are spoilt for choice in Shrewsbury with such fantastic venues and strong sense of community, we hope to explore some new venues this year and revisit some that supported us through the virtual sessions in lockdown, we can’t wait to see new and existing faces on March 10.”