Powering ahead with new battery storage systems courses

Battery storage

The accredited LCL Awards course, which begins on March 28, is being run in conjunction with training company GTEC, supported by Telford-based specialist battery supplier and manufacturer AceOn Group.

The qualification covers the installation of dedicated Electrical Energy Storage Systems (EESS) in accordance with the relevant IET Code of Practice, and is recognised by the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS).

Successful candidates will receive a level three certificate from LCL Awards, one of the building services engineering sector’s most respected awarding organisations.

The two-day course provides detailed theoretical and practical knowledge, focused on giving tradespeople the skills to size and safely install an EESS, depending on the application.

Beckie Bosworth, Telford College’s employer engagement manager, said: “This qualification is aimed at electricians, technicians and engineers with experience of electrical installations, and associated inspection and testing.

“Applicants should be working within the electrical industry and ideally hold a formal level three electrical qualification – they must also hold a current BS7671 qualification.”

Battery storage is seen as one of the key technologies that will support the rollout of renewables across the country now and in the years ahead.

Providing storage for electrical energy generated by solar photovoltaics and wind turbines, EESS ensure that power is available as and when it is needed, helping buildings to become self-sufficient, use electricity more cost-effectively, and/or provide a back-up power supply.

AceOn Group has been working with GTEC, Telford College and partners in the training and certification industry for some time.

GTEC was instrumental in the development of the EESS qualification, for which AceOn’s equipment is used during practical training and assessment. All parties have supported the MCS in putting together industry standards.

AceOn’s managing director Mark Thomspon said: “If we are to attain our net zero targets in this country it is vitally important that we train existing tradespeople as well as a new generation of skilled workers in the green, sustainable technology needed to address climate change.

“These are the skills which will deliver solutions today for tomorrow’s world and we are thrilled to have collaborated with Telford College, GTEC and others to make this course happen.

“We look forward to working with those who complete the course in the years to come.”

Griff Thomas, managing director of GTEC, said: “We are delighted to see our EESS qualification delivered from Telford College.

“More electrical installers will have access to this important course, which is set to become increasingly popular as homes and workplaces look for more cost-effective, stable and sustainable ways to generate power.”