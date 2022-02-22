An ‘electric’ atmosphere at Shropshire networking event

Ines Carno from Dixon Associates, Tori McHale of Aaron & Partners, Vicky Bradbeer of Evastore Ltd, and WR Partners duo Jane Rasquinha and Jenny Head

Guests speakers were Hayley Jay of motor dealership Furrows and Karen Whitehead from Kew Accountants and tax specialists.

They delivered a presentation on the advantages of going electric for both personal and business users, outlining some of the practical and tax benefits.

Several of the latest models were on display, and there was a chance for guests to find out what it’s like to take a ride in an electric car, and experience some of the key differences for themselves.

Network of Women is a relaxed group in which women can network and build mutually beneficial relationships with like-minded women.

The chamber said: “Our meetings are a great place to meet new people, gain new knowledge and help grow your business. We have a professional yet friendly and relaxed feel where you will be most welcome.”