Sales and profits improve for Dechra

Chief executive Ian Page said: "Future prospects remain excellent as we strengthen the group's infrastructure, continue to outperform markets and identify and deliver new strategic growth opportunities."
Dechra, which has a site near Shrewsbury, said European pharmaceuticals grew by 5.4 per cent.
Earnings before tax were ahead by 14.9 per cent to £101.3m.
The group outperformed a market and saw strong growth as it continues to benefit, in its major international markets, from increased spending on pets as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.
Growth was delivered across all product categories and all major therapeutic areas. Strategic progress was also made through the acquisition of a number of complementary products and through progress in the product development pipeline.
Trading at the start of the second half remains strong, especially in the major markets which are returning to historic levels of growth as they normalise.