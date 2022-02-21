Sales and profits improve for Dechra

BUSINESS. Dechra, Sansaw feature.

Chief executive Ian Page said: "Future prospects remain excellent as we strengthen the group's infrastructure, continue to outperform markets and identify and deliver new strategic growth opportunities."

Dechra, which has a site near Shrewsbury, said European pharmaceuticals grew by 5.4 per cent.

Earnings before tax were ahead by 14.9 per cent to £101.3m.

The group outperformed a market and saw strong growth as it continues to benefit, in its major international markets, from increased spending on pets as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

Growth was delivered across all product categories and all major therapeutic areas. Strategic progress was also made through the acquisition of a number of complementary products and through progress in the product development pipeline.