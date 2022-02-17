Ladder for Shropshire: Wem business recruiting two new apprentices

Avacardy products

Wem-based Avacardy sells cards for all occasions with delicious treats inside, ranging from brownies, sweets and chocolates including vegan and gluten free.

In 2020 co-founder Holly Johnson concocted a few cards in her home garage and tested them on her friends and family. Today, the business is based in a warehouse and sells to thousands of people all over the UK, and is looking to grow further.

It wants to recruit a customer service administrator and an order processing warehouse apprentice in conjunction with SBC Training and with the help of the Ladder for Shropshire.

Holly, who is also the operations director, said: “We have great ambitions – to show the world that we can build a successful business that cares about more than just profit, and to leave things better than we find them.

"We’re proud of our achievements so far, and are big on eco-friendly product development, and we’re still growing. And that means we need more brilliant people who share our ambition, to join in with the next, most exciting, part of our story.

“We would like two apprentices to join our exciting business, who can grow with us over the coming years and learn a wealth of fantastic skills along the way. We're always looking for ways to increase our knowledge through different learning resources, so you can expect plenty of learning cool new stuff.”

Amanda Carpenter, project officer for the Ladder for Shropshire, said: “Avacardy are working in conjunction with SBC Training to recruit a customer service administrator and an order processing warehouse apprentice.

"This is such an exciting business to be part of I would encourage anyone to share this opportunity with family and friends. These apprenticeships are up for grabs today, apply today and be part of this fantastic journey."