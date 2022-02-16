Notification Settings

Telford company handed new accreditation

By James PughTelfordBusinessPublished: Last Updated:

A firm specialising in thin metals and precision engineered parts has secured an important new accreditation.

Telford-based Hollinbrow Precision Products has achieved the AS9100 accreditation, the international management system standard for the Aircraft, Space and Defence (AS&D) industry.

The world’s biggest and best known companies such a Boeing and BAE Systems hold the certification.

Hollinbrow’s founder and managing director, Jon Griffiths, said: “I am very proud of our team and want to thank them for their hard work and commitment. AS 9100 is the gold standard for manufacturing and our success shows how, with vision, energy and hard work, small businesses can compete with the very best companies in the world.

"Achieving certification to AS 9100 opens up new, high value opportunities in the aerospace and defence sectors. To secure these opportunities we are investing in the core skills of our team to achieve a multi-skilled and flexible workforce. We are considering investing in new CNC laser cutting units to increase our capacity. This may also require us to extend our working hours through revised shift systems.

"We are working with the Shropshire Chamber, Made in the Midlands and the Manufacturing Growth Programme to explore our options."

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

