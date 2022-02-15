Three Shropshire companies in the running for national business awards

Beth Heath, owner of Shropshire Festivals

Shropshire Festivals from Ironbridge and Meg Hawkins and Staysafe PPE, both from Bridgnorth, will compete against fellow businesses from across the UK to be named among the best rural businesses in the country.

The national final of the 2021/22 Rural Business Awards, supported by Amazon, takes place on February 24 following a series of regional finals in late 2021. The national finalists will attend an online ceremony, where the overall winners in each category will be announced.

The 2021/22 Rural Business Awards features 13 categories including Best Rural Start-Up Business and Best Rural Diversification Project, Best Rural Professional Services Business and The Triumph Over Adversity Award.

Shropshire Festivals has been shortlisted in The Sustainability and Environmental Impact Award category, Meg Hawkins has been shortlisted for Best Rural Creative or Artisan Business, and Stay Safe PPE has been shortlisted in the Best Rural Innovation category.

Shropshire Festivals organises rural events including Shrewsbury Food Festival, Shropshire Oktoberfest, Shropshire Food and Drink and the Shropshire Hamper Company. The company aims to provide the local community with cultural fun days which showcase independent local businesses, boosting tourism for the community.

Meg Hawkins is a licensed and award-winning British watercolour artist. Meg set up Meg Hawkins Art from her kitchen table in 2015. The company now has a shop in Shrewsbury that sells Meg’s cards, prints and homeware.

Staysafe PPE is the only company in the UK to collect PPE from users and wash, disinfect, inspect and repair it before selling it on.

Beth Heath, from Shropshire Festivals, said: "It was great to be recognised at the regional finals by Amazon and the Rural Business Awards for our efforts in reducing waste at our events, and our projects which encourage people to buy food and drink produced locally. It was a great boost for our business, and we can't wait for the national final later this month.”

John Boumphrey, UK country manager for Amazon, added: “We are proud to continue our support of the Rural Business Awards. They are a great way to highlight the entrepreneurial spirit and the achievements of the many fantastic businesses in the rural sector across the UK.

“On behalf of everyone at Amazon, I would like to wish all the finalists from Shropshire the best of luck ahead of the final.”

The Rural Business Awards 2021/22 will mark the awards’ seventh year of celebrating the success of businesses across the UK’s rural sector.

The Rural Business Awards are the brainchild of Leicestershire businesswomen Anna Price and Jemma Clifford, who wanted to showcase the wealth of entrepreneurial talent in rural areas of Britain.