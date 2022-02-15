Telford hotel prepares to host open day

Restaurant manager Franca Verdicchio

The open day will be held at Hadley Park House Hotel in Telford in March 8.

Jason Morgan, general manager, said: “As an independent hotel we strive to offer a top-class experience for everyone and positively relish the challenge of creating tailor-made events from the moment you make an enquiry to the co-ordination on the day, we make sure that everything runs smoothly.

“We have really missed our business guests during the lockdowns although we did manage to host quite a few business events during the summer for individual companies we are now starting to see an upturn in enquires for more open events like networking business breakfasts, recruitment days and exhibitions.

"The open day is our chance to show all the different conference room configurations and discuss our day rates and packages. Visitors can sample some of our delicious award-winning seasonal food and take a look at both our business bedrooms with additional workspace and the luxury four poster bedrooms in the original house.”