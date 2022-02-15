New 'hybrid' networking event a success

The hybrid meeting of the Friday Club

Sponsored by the Marches Growth Hub, the event attracted a mix of business people who attended in person in Bridgnorth and virtually.

“Our free weekly ‘Friday Hub’ brings together hundreds of companies and organisations from across Shropshire every week,” said Johnny Themans of Good2Great.

“We decided to trial a ‘hybrid’ event last week and it worked really well, with clients networking in person and via Zoom – we will repeat it every other month now following its success as we feel it broke down the traditional barriers between real life and virtual meetings.”

Luke Boxall of Worm Soil, which produces eco-friendly fertiliser from its base near Bridgnorth, went along in person. He said: "The Friday Hub has always been great fun and is a great way to end the week. It's a fantastic opportunity to meet and talk to other business owners in Shropshire.

“Initially I was sceptical on whether a hybrid version would work, but not only did the session prove valuable, the manner in which Johnny and Sally Themans of Good2Great managed the event was fantastic.”

Peter Barfield of Telford software specialists Cloud Construct attended via Zoom and said: “I'm really pleased to see the Friday Hub becoming stronger than ever with the adoption of this hybrid approach.”

Silver Mint Digital proprietor Louise Burgoyne attended in person and thanked the Marches Growth Hub for its continued sponsorship of the "hugely successful" Friday meeting.

Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager Emma Chapman stressed that the initiative had become a real lifeline for many businesses during lockdown, allowing them the chance to meet up virtually, share their thoughts and network at a time when physical events just were not possible. She said: “I am delighted to see that it is building on that success now that we can all meet up again in person and look forward to many more successful events in the months to come.”