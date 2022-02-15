Loft firm Instaloft announces appointment of new managing director

Rachael Moss

With over 20 years’ experience within operations and sales at a director level in the commercial and retail market sectors, Rachael brings with her extensive knowledge in strategic planning, sales, and operational management, along with excellent skills in relationship management.

Her experience in the design and implementation of structural and personnel targets, training and accountabilities make her a strong and pro-active leader ideally placed to assist in the next stage of Instaloft’s expansion.

In joining the £14 million loft empire, Rachael will work closely alongside founder, Rob Stone, to drive the company’s ambitious plans for growth as they aim to reach a turnover of £30 million within the next two years.

Rachael said: “I am hugely looking forward to taking on my new role with Rob and Instaloft, bringing over 20 years sales and operations management experience to the team so we can maximise the performance and growth ahead for our brands.

"I am genuinely excited for the opportunity to work with such an innovative, visionary founder to maximise the growth for 2022 and drive the far-reaching strategic direction of the business."