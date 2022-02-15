New transport business named in memory of brother

Harry and Jordan Chevins

Transport 29, based just outside Whitchurch, was started by two brothers, Jordan, 29, and Harry Chevins, 22.

The business specialises in same day and next day deliveries from business-to-business and started trading last month.

Jordan said: "We decided to start the business because, like so many others, the pandemic has made us reassess our priorities.

"The lure of being our own boss and knowing that the harder we work, the more goes in our own back pockets was what made us take the leap.

"Harry still works another full-time job while we try and make the business profitable enough that it can support us both, but I have resigned from my position as a logistics manager at a well-established business in Ellesmere, so it was a hard decision to give up a stable, guaranteed income – and quite daunting if I think about it for too long.

"We have used our own savings to buy our first two vans and pay for things like a website – www.t29.co.uk – and all our various insurances.

"Our company specialises in same day and next day deliveries from business-to-business, so we’re not trying to compete with the likes of Amazon or DPD – we’re taking bulkier deliveries like full pallets, furniture or building materials all over the country.

"Not only have we currently already reached out to over 400 local businesses over the phone or email, but we’re also doing all the driving too.

"It’s hugely challenging and demanding having to be the sales team, the accounts team, the customer service team, the drivers and every other job between, but we’re enjoying the challenge. We’re also offering discounted rates to local businesses because we know how much smaller businesses have suffered during the pandemic."

The pair have set up the business about a decade after their eldest brother, Tom, died in a car accident.