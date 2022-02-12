Ex-apprentice becomes first female wood machinist at Venables Oak

Director Chuck Venables and Anna Ryan

Anna Ryan started with the company, based in Cheswardine, near Market Drayton in 2019 as an apprentice, while studying at Reaseheath College in Nantwich. Anna was taken on full-time by Venables Oak in October 2021 when her apprenticeship, delayed by Covid-19, was completed.

After studying maths, media and photography at Brine Leas school in Nantwich, Anna initially trained as an accountant.

“I was unsure of what direction to take," said Anna. “I enjoyed maths, but I loved photography and it’s still a hobby. I was happy as an accountant but I felt there was something missing – a desk job wasn’t for me.

"I liked making things and my dad was keen for me to learn a trade. A family friend is a woodturner, so I paid to do a weekend course in that and realised that I wanted to work in wood. Venables is such a well-known company so while studying at Reaseheath I gave them a call and got an interview almost immediately."

Over the course of her two-year level two apprenticeship, which took longer because of delays caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, Anna has learned hands-on skills including timber profile cutting, joinery and machining. She is now a qualified machinist and is looking forward to building her career with Venables Oak.

“I love my job," said Anna. “It’s a friendly team and wood is such a great material to work with. I already make items for family and friends using skills I’ve learned here. Many women don’t realise that skills they develop outside of work, such as decorating, crafts and making, are transferable skills that could be developed into a rewarding career. Skills considered 'female' are often undervalued. To any woman considering working in wood, or in fact any traditionally male occupation, I say just go for it.”

Venables has a family heritage in the timber and joinery trade dating back over 160 years.