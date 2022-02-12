Apprentice impressing bosses at events company

Apprentice Jess Parker

Jess is on a business administration apprenticeship with Telford College, and has been with Worcester-based Autograph Events since October last year.

The former Bridgnorth Endowed School student has made such a great impression that they have already made her a full-time member of the team.

The company said: “No day is the same in the events industry and that is no different for Jess, from creative design to booking meeting space, she is on hand to help our clients – and us.”

Jess said: “I started my apprenticeship because I wanted to expand my knowledge on the business side of the events industry. It allows me to challenge myself and complete tasks that I wouldn't normally be confident doing.

“Personally, I think it is good to know what goes on in all aspects of a business – it allows you to understand how each process works.”

She added: “I love being a part of the events industry and really enjoy being able to challenge myself every day by learning something new.

“It is not vital to have specific qualifications in the events industry, it is more about experience. However, I feel as though is it nice to be able to say I have trained in the business administration side – it's all experience at the end of the day.”

Jess said an apprenticeship was a good way of learning, at the same time as working in a chosen industry.