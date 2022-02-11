Morris Property praises its rising stars during National Apprenticeship Week

Apprentice George Hartsorne with Morris Joinery foreman Jamie Goffin

Morris Property has given opportunities to new apprentice site managers on its construction sites in Shrewsbury and Telford and bench joiners at its Shrewsbury joinery workshop.

The team has prioritised expanding access to apprenticeship programmes and is facilitating networking opportunities with its sub-contractors to ensure apprentices and work experience students gain access to opportunities within the sector.

“Apprenticeships provide young people with invaluable skills and the environment to learn on the job while earning a salary. They get to meet a great network of tradespeople which in turn paves the way for long-term career success in the sector,” said Morris Property’s James West.

Working with Shrewsbury Colleges Group and Telford College, Morris Property is providing additional on-site training opportunities with the aim of expanding the talent pipeline, specifically within the construction industry.

Apprentice George Hartshorne is studying bench joinery level two at Shrewsbury Colleges Group and joined Morris Property’s joinery team in their Shrewsbury workshop last month.