Business leaders visit Dubai to promote West Midlands on international stage

Concillor Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council

Representatives from the cultural, civic and sporting sectors spoke at the 'Culture and Sport in the Global Economy: Leaders' Debate' at Expo 2020.

It was organised by the West Midlands Growth Company and backed by the Business and Tourism Programme (BATP), with the aim of showcasing the region.

The debate marked the first opportunity for officials to speak with international figures and sporting organisations to attract eight more events to the area by 2027.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, who gave a keynote presentation at the expo, said: "The UK's big cultural and sporting events of 2022 are vital to boosting our economy and building back better from Covid.

"Government investment of £24 million into Birmingham 2022 will take the excitement generated by the Games and convert it into trade, tourism and investment in the West Midlands. It's levelling up in action."

Panellists from major internal sporting bodies included those from Qatar 2022, the Global Esports Federation, Rugby League World Cup, City of Gold Coast and World Games 2022.

The event also discussed the opportunities presented by the announcement that Birmingham will stage the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships in August and the Commonwealth Esports Forum the same month.

Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward, who spoke at the expo, said: "This summer, Birmingham and the West Midlands’ excellent sporting venues will be broadcast across the world during the Commonwealth Games, demonstrating just what the region has to offer other major sporting events. This includes a suite of world class venues, a passionate sporting community and renowned professional sporting clubs.

“The West Midlands is looking to build on the profile of hosting the Games to attract more major sporting events to the city and region via its new Major Events Delivery Plan.

“Lofty ambitions set out in this plan will help the region propel itself onto the world stage as a destination that offers organisers outstanding facilities and a memorable welcome.”

The debate took place ahead of the launch of VisitBritain’s new international GREAT Britain marketing campaign ‘Welcome to Another Side of Britain’. The £10million campaign aims to drive inbound tourism, as the UK gears up for a year of landmark sporting and cultural events.

Andrew Lovett, chair of the West Midlands Regional Board for Tourism, added: "The Commonwealth Games will be our postcard to the world – showing domestic and international tourists what a fantastic destination the West Midlands is to visit.