Ladder for Shropshire: Employers respond to calls to offer more apprenticeships

Amanda Carpenter, project officer for the Ladder for Shropshire

It said employers have responded brilliantly, and it has been so rewarding supporting employers on the journey of taking on apprentices and to see young people starting on apprenticeships and taking their first steps on the career ladder.

The case studies highlighted below are some of the employers and young people that have been supported by the Ladder in the last 12 months, such as interiors business CharlesTed, graphic designer Calluna Graphix, and building services consultancy Evora Edge.

The Ladder initiative was originally responding to the devastating impact which the pandemic had on employment opportunities for young people resulting in unemployment rates for 18 to 24 year olds more than doubling.

Though unemployment rates are still higher than pre-pandemic, the number of apprenticeship opportunities has grown providing more vacancies than ever.

On average, Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin has 200 apprenticeships on offer each week covering a wide range of occupations and levels.

Examples from this week’s vacancies include a business administration and digital marketing apprenticeship with large Shropshire employer Americold in Whitchurch, a production apprenticeship with Proper Good Diary in Church Stretton, and an engineering apprenticeship with Ferco Seating Systems in Telford.

To access a list of 176 apprenticeship vacancies currently being advertised in Shropshire visit https://www.ladderforshropshire.org/vacancies. People can also access the ‘Find an Apprenticeship’ website at https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeshipsearch to view apprenticeship vacancies in a selected location and radius.

The Ladder for Shropshire is receiving multiple enquires from employers on a weekly basis and would encourage any employer who wants an impartial chat to pick up the phone and call project officer Amanda Carpenter on 07939664033.

Apprentice Lewis Gilbert with sales director Simon Cartwright

Lewis Gilbert started his apprenticeship with Telford-based engineering and sub contract manufacturing company CEL Group as a level two supply chain warehouse operative in February last year in conjunction with Juniper Training and with support from the Ladder for Shropshire.

Phillippa Coleman, commercial manager at CEL, said: “We are very happy with Lewis and his work at CEL. He is hard working and dedicated to his apprenticeship, willing to learn and grow within the business, flexible within his role, a fast learner, a good time keeper, and he has fitted in very well within the whole team and not just the other warehouse staff members. This is very important when working within a small team.

“We chose to take on an apprentice as we wanted to help train and nurture a young person who in turn wanted to learn and gain experience at the same time. We have historically developed apprentices and have enjoyed working with them and watched them grow within their role and indeed progress throughout the business.”

Lewis added: “I chose to do an apprenticeship because I wanted to continue with my education, but was not suited to a ‘school’ setting.

“I feel like I learn better ‘on the job’ and enjoy the challenges at CEL.”

Zac Marshall and James Holmes

Apprentices Jack James and Tom Swancott are both due to complete their level two customer service apprenticeship this year with Ludlow-based Blocsphere, which provides block property management services to residential and commercial clients throughout the UK.

Ashley Davies, managing director of Blocsphere, said: “Our newest apprentices, Tom and Jack, have done an amazing job integrating into the company and supporting our busy property managers on a daily basis.

“We support apprenticeships as an effective way to grow our workforce, and in turn we benefit from the inspiring ideas the younger generation bring to our business.

“In 2022 we will be expanding again and creating several new departments, so we will be on the lookout for the next generation of apprentices who can match Tom and Jack’s enthusiasm.”

Martyn Robinson

Martyn Robinson has been with The Willey Estate near Broseley since August and in that time has gained experience in pointing with lime mortar, basic brick laying, fixing insulation and plaster boarding, and in recent weeks carpentry.

Jayne Parnham, from the estate, said: “The estate staff have been most impressed with Martyn’s attitude to work. He is always punctual and enthusiastic, and very keen to learn. He has shown real

Martyn, who is in his mid-30s, said: “I have been given a life-changing opportunity by the estate and am very grateful. I needed an employer who would take a chance on me at my age, as I wanted to re-train in a new career and improve life for my family.”

Tony Lloyd

Tony Navaie, operations, risk and compliance director at Telford-based specialist mould and condensation control company Mouldex, said: “Mouldex understands the value of supporting the apprenticeship scheme and tangible benefits it brings both from the employer and employee.

“One of our first apprentices is now a full-time engineer with Mouldex, having successfully passed his college course and qualified in his electrical exams that we fully funded. Tony Lloyd is already a valued member of the team at Mouldex and has shown a keen and tenacious approach to work.

“To ensure Tony’s success we are providing a concise learning path with a clear training plan to develop him both personally and professionally. We are fully invested in his future and supporting him to gain further qualifications, additional to his college course.

“Ultimately the end goal is that Tony will work as an engineer with us, and we are committed to reaching this outcome. Offering apprenticeship roles within Mouldex is an important part of supporting a positive approach to our corporate social responsibility and future high achieving talent.”

Leanne Gray

Suzie Mckeown, HR manager at CharlesTed, a company specialising in selling interiors, said: “At CharlesTed we believe apprenticeships are the foundation of business growth and developing a loyal committed workforce.

“We have been very fortunate with the Ladder’s help and Telford College’s assistance in the hiring process, that are apprentices have been a perfect fit to us as a business.

“I look forward to developing Summer Pound and Leanne Gray’s careers as the business grows and utilising their learnt skills to assist with future apprenticeship mentoring for the next generation we hire.”

Summer said: “After finding myself being made redundant from my first apprenticeship role in lockdown, I was then lucky enough to be given the chance join the team at CharlesTed Interiors.

“Being a small team, I have been able to work in all aspects of the business which has levelled up my knowledge as a business administrator and gives me the tools to complete the objectives of my apprenticeship to the highest level.

“At CharlesTed Interiors I’m treated like any other member of staff. I’m recognised for my achievements and have guidance in place should I need assistance in a certain area.

“Being a social media/online business I am given the perfect balance of creative freedom and constructive criticism which I believe that every apprentice should receive.

“I find myself very fortunate to say that I genuinely love my job here at CharlesTed and I would encourage everyone to choose the route of an apprenticeship to kickstart their career.”

Leanne said: “Taking on an apprenticeship was a great way for me to get back into the workforce following a career break from having children. I had originally trained as a nurse, however felt this wasn’t the right career for me to go back into.

“I have developed as a person and enjoyed taking on lots of new responsibilities in the warehouse and I would encourage anyone old or young to look into the option of becoming an apprentice.”

Hayden Williams

Hayden Williams, of Telford-based mechanical and electrical services contractors Dodd Group, said: “In September 2021, I was fortunate to begin an electrical apprenticeship with Dodd Group.

“This opportunity enables me to work with a team of the most skilled and professional electricians in a variety of local and national sites and projects – taking me as far as London.

“My apprenticeship combines this practical experience with the element of studying for the qualification once a week at Telford College where my learning has consolidated both the practical and theory aspects of the role and has further expanded my abilities and knowledge of electrical principles. After the completion of my A-levels last year, I have enjoyed being able to apply myself in a professional working environment, which has also developed me personally."

Emma Bell

Emma Bell, customer service apprentice at Kerry Vale Vineyard, said: “I started working part-time at Kerry Vale Vineyard at the start of the summer and I really enjoyed it, so when they were offering an apprenticeship I knew that’s what I wanted to do.

“As well as working in customer service, I’ve also learnt lots about the process of actually making the wine by helping with grape picking during harvest, which was a great experience. So far it’s going very well, I’ve learnt a lot and by doing so my confidence has improved.”

Yvonne Beach

Yvonne Beach, of Shrewsbury-based exhibition graphic designer Calluna Graphix, said: “This apprenticeship has given me great confidence in myself and taught me a vast number of transferable skills – both soft and hard. I have loved every minute from being in the classroom to using my new skills on the job. I would recommend an apprenticeship to anyone looking to shift careers as a great way to learn and be in the workplace at the same time.”

James Holmes, of Telford-based Start Software which builds software for web, mobile and desktop, said: “The apprenticeship has been a great opportunity for me to venture into a new sector. I have been progressing really well at Start Software and I am learning something new every day.”

Zac Marshall said: “I love being an apprentice and Start Software have been very supportive in helping me develop my IT knowledge and communication skills.

“The reason I chose to go down the apprenticeship route was so that I could learn and develop new skills whilst getting paid at the same time – helping me in my early years of my working and personal life.”

Director Elaine Porter said: “We are an advocate for apprenticeships and very keen to nurture new talent. We feel the apprenticeship route allows us to train young people who then become valued members of the team.”

Holly Champion

Holly Champion, of Evora Edge, an engineering consultancy, specialising in commercial buildings across the UK and Europe, said: “As I was looking for full-time employment following on from university, I realised how much I needed to develop in a vocational sense. Even when looking at entry level positions, ones that I was in theory qualified for, felt as if I had a lot left to learn.

“Taking the apprenticeship route meant I would be provided with the training I was lacking, whilst still being able to utilise my academic-based skill set.

“Although at the time of writing this I am only on week two of my apprenticeship, I can confidently say it has been a wonderful experience. The staff at Evora Edge have been incredibly accommodating and have already involved me in some really engaging projects. SBC Training have also been fantastic at guiding me through the early stages of my training.

“Over the next few months, I am really looking forward to building my portfolio and using what I do in my ‘average’ day in the office to contribute towards my qualification. I’m also eager to take a more proactive role in the company’s recently launched knowledge hub – a project in collaboration with Chester University and Shropshire Council, created to share and develop information on sustainable building within Shropshire.”

Nathan Wilcox

Three apprentices from Fabweld Steel Products (FSP), a Telford-based manufacturer of access covers and other steel products, explain their experience of the apprenticeship process.

Apprenticeships have proved hugely valuable at FSP, with numerous members of the team across the entire company business hierarchy having completed apprenticeship training programmes.

Despite the clear practical opportunities for apprenticeships in the FSP manufacturing business, the organisation also looks to the training model to fulfil support roles at the growing company.

Amy Truswell is currently participating in a health and safety apprenticeship programme, which has already delivered impressive results for both Amy and the business.

“I did think that university was the only real option for a successful career,” Amy said. “I started university in 2020 and realised immediately that it wasn’t for me,” she said. “I ended up moving home just two weeks later and wondering what I would do next. Then, the opportunity for a health and safety apprenticeship at FSP was advertised, and having some experience of working with another manufacturer, I thought it was a good fit. I’d not seen anything like it before and I knew it was a good option to be able to work and study at the same time.”

Amy is studying on a two-year apprenticeship and is due to complete her studies in June 2023.

“From the moment I arrived at FSP, I knew I had the opportunity to make a real difference longer term in the business. Taking on responsibility for the health and safety processes, as well as broadening into industry compliance means there is always something new to learn or work on.

“I’ve been able to implement new processes as well as make changes that positively affect the wider FSP team – including having a defibrillator installed on site.”

Elsewhere at FSP, apprentice fabricator-welders Jack O’Neil and Nathan Wilcox have also found their place within the team. Jack started college but soon realised that pursuing his childhood hobbies would be a better career path.

“As soon as I saw the apprenticeship course details and realised there was an opportunity to be really hands-on at FSP, I knew it was the right route for me,” Jack said. “I had always enjoyed doing practical projects at home, so to be able to develop more skills and get a qualification at the end, meant it was a no-brainer.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting experience with industrial equipment like tig welding of specialist stainless steel products. And breaking up the week with a day at college meant I was able to bring some of the theory I had learned in the classroom straight to the workshop.”