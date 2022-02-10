Notification Settings

£12.6 million care home construction gets underway in Telford

By James Pugh

Work has started on building a new £12.6 million purpose-built care home with supported living facilities in Telford.

How the new care home at Randlay in Telford will look
Main contractor Sandycroft Construction has started work on site in Randlay on behalf of the Birmingham-based developer Urban Village Healthcare, which is part of Urban Village Group.

The development of a 70-bed care home, with 12 specialist care apartments, has been approved by Telford & Wrekin Council and is expected to reach completion in January 2023.

Urban Village Healthcare said it is focused on improving care home provision to meet increasing demand for purpose-built care beds across the UK. It aims to develop and operate many senior care schemes in response to the growing demand requirements of the healthcare sector, it added.

Urban Village Group chief executive Nick Sellman said: “It’s always exciting to see a development finally get underway and we are looking forward to delivering a high quality care home facility for the people of Telford.

“We have appointed Sandycroft Construction to deliver this excellent new development at Randlay in Telford.

"This new facility will provide the Telford community with a wonderful new specialist care scheme. Our highly-experienced care delivery team is working hard to ensure our developments meet the highest standards. Our care homes have been carefully designed to ensure those who live there can enjoy an excellent quality of life and be part of an incredible community.”

Urban Village Group is an investment and development business with a portfolio of developments across the UK.

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

