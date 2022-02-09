New Shropshire business podcast launched

The Marching On podcasts tell the stories of a range of county businesses which were either born out of Covid or have adapted and grown during the lockdowns.

Produced by The Media Insiders and Sound Rebel, the podcasts offer a unique insight into business life during the Covid crisis.

Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager Emma Chapman said the series – available to listen to on the Marches Growth Hub website – documented the ways in which the business community and individuals running enterprises had responded to the pandemic.

She said: “The Marches Growth Hub is here to help all businesses in the county make the most of their potential and achieve their ambitions, and we’ve been privileged to hear some incredible stories of how the business community has risen to the challenge that Covid has presented in the past two years.

“We thought it would be a terrific idea to ask some of those businesses which have either grown from, or adapted within, the pandemic to share their stories so that our whole business community could learn from them.

“The result is the new Marching On series which we think makes for some compelling listening.”

Each of the ten businesses has been interviewed by Ed Nell, from The Media Insiders and produced by his colleague Ben Anderson.

Businesses featured in the podcasts include Worm Soil, Alexa and Bud, Bright Star Boxing, Jenna Blair Yoga, Hunkington House Kitchen, Iron and Fire, J A Milton Upholstery, Next Generation Agri, Martin & Jones Marketing and The Shropshire Microfarm.