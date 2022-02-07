Furniture business expanding

Tim Morgan in the current Llanidloes Hafren Furnishers store

Hafren Furnishers of Llanidloes in Mid Wales, is to open the premises in Llanbadarn Fawr, Aberystwyth, later this year.

Located in the former Cambrian Printers site at Llanbadarn Fawr, the showroom will feature a modern bedroom studio with the latest models of beds and mattresses as well as bedroom furniture, lounge/living, dining, conservatory and home office.

Furniture brands including Stressless, Parker Knoll, Duresta, G Plan, Hypnos, Silentnight, Vispring and Ercol will be represented and there will be free parking for customers outside the showroom.

The late owner, Mike Morgan, originally spotted a gap in the market to sell furniture “at the best possible price” and the company has gone on to trade as an independent retailer for more than 55 years, delivering to homes and businesses.

It is now in the hands of Mike’s two sons, Tim and Paul, who say the philosophy remains the same.

Director Tim Morgan said: “We have listened to our customers’ needs and are building on the success of the Llanidloes store in formulating our plans for this exciting new venture.

“My father’s business model will remain the same, since it really works in practice so why change it?

“We are excited about the new venture, have sourced the ideal location for us, with ample free customer parking and direct access just off the A44 to Aberystwyth.

“We hope to provide a boost to the local community of Ceredigion and beyond in terms of employment opportunities, enhanced retail experiences and bringing what is currently a disused building back to life.