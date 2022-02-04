Travel agent celebrates 20th anniversary

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 02/02/2022..Pics in Bridgnorth at The Travelwallet, where they are celebrating 20 years of business. In Cream is Boss: Maggie Rogers, Red is: Tori Downes and black is: Natalie Phillips..

The Travel Wallet in Bridgnorth opened on February 2, 2002, and this week marked a major milestone – as well as having made it through the challenges of the pandemic.

Maggie Rogers, managing director of the firm, said they were delighted to have reached the 20 year mark, with trade even picking up to pre-pandemic levels.

She paid tribute to her staff, and their efforts to go the extra mile for their customers.

It comes as travel firms have borne the brunt of challenges during the Covid crisis, as people have been prevented from travelling, and short-notice restrictions have caused chaos for holiday makers.

Mrs Rogers said their reputation for customer care and attention to detail had seen an influx of interest in recent weeks, with people wary of the lack of protection offered when booking holidays themselves.

She said: "I picked up the keys and opened the shop on the second of the second 2002 and we are still here.

"I have my wing woman Vicky Pelucci who has been here since day one and it has been quite a roller-coaster. We work very hard, we have got a great reputation for our knowledge and our service, and we always work to make sure the clients get the absolute best."

Mrs Rogers said that there was good news on the anniversary, with trade getting back on track after two taxing years.

She said: "The last two years have been pretty horrendous. Obviously the pandemic is still on but we feel we are at the end with people being able to travel more freely.