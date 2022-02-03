Ladder for Shropshire: Still time to register for apprenticeship event

More than 25 of the biggest local employers and education providers will showcase the apprenticeship opportunities they offer

Following its huge success in 2020, the All About Apprenticeships event is returning to Montgomery Waters Meadow, the home of Shrewsbury Town Football Club, on Tuesday, February 8.

Organisers say almost 400 tickets have already been booked and, with limited capacity, those interested are encouraged to book soon.

The show offers visitors an opportunity to find out more about the wide range of apprenticeships available across the county and to meet local companies that are offering the positions, along with the training providers that will be supporting the training.

There will be opportunities for hands-on activities to get a better understanding of the job roles available and employers from 14 different sectors will be represented including construction, motor vehicle, administration, legal, accountancy, digital and health.

More than 25 of the biggest local employers and education providers will be there to showcase the opportunities they offer, including sponsors Aico and Pave Aways as well as Capgemini, Wrekin Housing Trust, Severn Trent, Dyke Yaxley, NHS, Army and many more.

Research carried out by the Ladder for Shropshire and Shropshire Star has shown that young people don’t know enough about how to secure an apprenticeship.

The stands will offer the chance to find out how to apply and what to do to get that dream job. Pupils and staff from local schools as well as parents and carers have been invited to the event, which will run from 2pm until 7pm to ensure it is accessible to all.

Amanda Carpenter, project officer Ladder for Shropshire, said: “The All About Apprenticeships event has been missed over the last couple of years of the pandemic.

"We’re really pleased that such an important event is back to support anyone interested in viewing live apprenticeship vacancies or looking at the opportunities for the future."

To attend the event people can book a ticket by visiting eventbrite.co.uk/e/all-about-apprenticeships-tickets-244308943627.