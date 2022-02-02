Telford's Job Box puts apprentices in spotlight for National Apprenticeship Week

Job Box will celebrate the value that apprenticeships bring to employers and individuals during the week, which runs from Monday, February 7, to Sunday, February 13.

People of all ages will be able to access a timetable of free, live events during the week to help them explore a wide range of opportunities and decide whether an apprenticeship is for them.

They will receive support and guidance through drop-in sessions, online seminars and resources.

Apprenticeships give people the opportunity to earn while they learn, achieve nationally recognised qualifications ranging from level two to degree level, and gain valuable workplace experience.

This year’s theme is ‘Build The Future’ and focuses on employers and how they train, retain and achieve the required outcome with apprenticeships.

During the week, daily Job Box drop-in sessions and online events will focus on a range of different sectors including construction, hospitality, manufacturing, health and social care, business and professional, and women in STEM (Science Technology, Engineering and Maths).

Telford & Wrekin Council has supported 417 apprentices since 2017 and there are currently 80 apprentices working for the council both corporately and in schools.

A number of current council apprentices started their journey on the Kickstart programme – a government scheme set up during the Covid-19 pandemic to support 16-24 year olds who are at risk of long-term unemployment.

The 'Life Ready Work Ready' and careers teams, which are part of the wider Job Box service, have created resources and organised activities for the week.

Life Ready Work Ready bridgeS the gap between schools and the workplace while careers advisers offer support and guidance for all apprenticeship provision.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for visitor economy, employment and skills, said: “National Apprenticeship Week is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the many benefits that apprenticeships bring to employers, individuals and the wider economy.

“Apprentices are the future and a good fit for people of all ages who are looking to start their career journey or gain new skills and retrain.

“We’re excited to be celebrating National Apprenticeship Week and supporting the next wave of apprentices who are tomorrow’s workforce.”