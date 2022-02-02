Agricultural supplies group Wynnstay reports record results

Wynnstay chief executive Gareth Davies

The Llansantffraid-based group, which has sites and customers across the region, said underlying pre-tax profit increased by 37 per cent to £11.4 million for the year ended October 31 2021, ahead of initial market expectations. The firm also revealed revenue increased by 16 per cent to £500.3 million.

Growth was seen in the company's agriculture division and specialist agricultural merchanting division.

The firm said challenges surrounding the pandemic, cost inflation and supply chain disruptions were negotiated well.

Chief executive Gareth Davies said the results were "significantly ahead of initial market expectations" and its strong performance was supported by an improved trading backdrop, strong farmgate prices, and return to farm investment post Brexit.

"Strong farmgate prices and the lifting of uncertainties around Brexit and future financial support have promoted a return to farm investment," he said.

"Results also benefited from a strong second half across the group, especially for our arable operations.

"The 2021 harvest was good, with tonnages and yields reverting to more normal levels, and our fertiliser blending activities generated a windfall gain in a highly disrupted marketplace."

Wynnstay also said it strengthened its senior management during the year and said two bolt-on acquisitions have boosted group’s presence in East of England.

While there were challenges with rising costs, Mr Davies said he was confident that Wynnstay was well-positioned to achieve its growth objectives for the year.