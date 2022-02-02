36,000 small firms in the West Midlands threatened by late payment culture

Hollie Whittles, chair of FSB West Midlands

The ‘FSB West Midlands Small Business Index’ is a quarterly analysis of small businesses confidence, based upon their recent performance, current trading conditions and future aspirations.

This latest report, covering the fourth quarter of 2021, also finds that confidence amongst West Midlands small businesses has fallen significantly since the previous quarter, marking the third successive decline since the first quarter of last year.

More respondents also reported a decrease in gross profit margins than those who saw an increase, more expected margins to be squeezed further than those who expect them to improve, and more than half said that they had increased average salaries over the period.

In terms of the main barriers to small business growth in the future, 74 per cent cited the poor domestic economic conditions, 39 per cent low consumer demand and 24 per cent the lack of availability of skilled labour.

Hollie Whittles, chair of FSB West Midlands and director of two small businesses in the region, said: “These latest findings demonstrate that confidence in the region is falling and fragile, with trading conditions remaining extremely challenging while costs and inflation are soaring.

"The Government’s planned hikes in National Insurance in April, look even more misjudged in light of this new evidence.

"I believe that 2022 can and will be a better year for our small businesses, provided they get the breathing space and support they need to recover. Other report findings support my view. For example, employment remained stable during quarter four and that more than half of the region’s small firms expect to grow in the next 12 months.