Work coaches in West Midlands part of efforts to get 500,000 back to work

As the UK moves out of the pandemic, with restrictions lifted and life returning to normal, the campaign will focus on getting job-ready people off Universal Credit and into work, rapidly filling vacancies which are at a record high.

Targeted predominantly at those in the intensive work search group on Universal Credit, Way to Work will support people back into work faster than ever before and filling vacancies more quickly. The number of people unemployed in the West Midlands is at 138,000 – down 4,000 on the quarter with online job adverts rising in the region by 21.5 per cent since Covid-19 began.

To support people into work faster those who are capable of work will be expected to search more widely for available jobs from the fourth week of their claim, rather than from three months as is currently the case.

This clearer focus will ensure that, if people are not able to find work in their previous occupation or sector, they are expected to look for work in another sector and this will be part of their requirements for receiving their benefit payment.

For the vast majority of people who are already engaging fully with Jobcentre Plus, this could be the extra support they need to secure a job. However, for the small minority who do not engage, the sanctions regime will operate as usual.

They will be supported in this with more time spent face to face with a Work Coach to receive better, tailored support. We know work is the best way for people to get on, to improve their lives and support their families because people are at least £6,000 better off in full time work than on benefits.

Some of the key features of the Way to Work campaign are noted below:

Ben Vaughan, a Shropshire employer manager, based in Oswestry, said: "Our dedicated work coaches in the West Midlands are working flat out to help people get back into work as we bounce back from the pandemic.

“We want people to know we’re there for them and that we’re working with employers to identify and help fill their vacancies in all sectors, especially key industries.”

Work and Pensions Secretary Thérèse Coffey said: “Helping people get any job now, means they can get a better job and progress into a career.

“Way to Work is a step change in our offer to claimants and employers, making sure our jobcentre network and excellent work coaches can deliver opportunities, jobs and prosperity to all areas of the country.

“As we emerge from Covid, we are going to tackle supply challenges and support the continued economic recovery by getting people into work. Our new approach will help claimants get quickly back into the world of work while helping ensure employers get the people they and the economy needs.”

Building on the success of the flagship Kickstart Scheme, DWP will work with a wider range of employers to cement positive relationships and show them the good quality of candidates coming through jobcentres.