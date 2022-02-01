Bensons for Beds opens new Telford store

Josh Walford, Deano Stanley, Store manager David Pilling, Lee Bullock and Nehad Syed

The new bed and mattress firm has opened the store at Unit 3, The Forge Retail Park.

It has more than 7,000 square feet of retail space and employs five staff.

To mark the occasion, Bensons rolled out its iconic purple carpet to welcome visitors on Friday who were offered an additional 10 per cent off items bought over the opening weekend.

It has replaced the existing store at the Bridge Retail Park in Telford which had been shared with Harveys until Bensons became a standalone company in 2020.

One of Bensons’ new concept stores, it has been designed to showcase the wide range of beds and mattresses on offer from brands including Slumberland, iGel, Tempur and Sealy.

Bensons’ managing director for retail, Alan Williams, said: “Telford is a great location for us and the move into the new store means we can show the best of what Bensons for Beds has to offer to people in the town and the surrounding region.

“Customers really like our new concept stores where they can see our full ranges and get all the help they need to make the right choice of bed and mattress so they can get the best night’s sleep possible.”

The store will be run by manager David Pilling who has been with the company for six months having been in the furniture industry for the past three years.