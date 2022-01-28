Shropshire businesses urged to bid for lucrative cleaning contract

Businesses from across Shropshire are being encouraged to bid for the contract with the housing provider.

The new five-year contract will start in June and includes cleaning services for retirement living, communal blocks and commercial buildings, as well as void properties and is worth over £600 000.

The contract will cover Wrekin’s buildings in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Staffordshire.

Andy Johnson, head of housing at The Wrekin Housing Group, said: "We're determined to support our local businesses as much as possible and we would encourage interested parties to come forward. This contract also makes it easier and more viable for those local firms to get involved.”

Companies will be able to access all of the necessary documents at www.find-tender.service.gov.uk.