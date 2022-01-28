AceOn looking to build on its most successful year

AceOn team

The Shropshire company – dubbed the Telford company taking on Tesla – says the next 12 months will see the roll-out of innovative products, a major announcement about a pioneering renewable energy scheme and significant growth across the whole business.

Mark Thompson, managing director of AceOn Group, said the company had developed new products, partnerships and profile throughout 2021.

“The last year has clearly been a difficult and challenging time for everyone in so many ways due to Covid-19. But it’s been really pleasing to be able to say that we enjoyed a really successful year in 2021 – our most successful 12 months ever in terms of orders and growth – but we are really confident that we can eclipse this in 2022,” said Mark.

“The last 12 months have seen us strengthen our reputation as a key player in delivering innovative solutions to help drive the move to a zero carbon, sustainable economy and we have some really exciting developments planned for 2022 which will further enhance that profile.”

Among the key developments for AceOn in 2021 were:

- More than 100 successful installations of AceOn’s Renewergy virtual power plant for housing associations, including Wrekin Housing Group, and councils, with a pipeline of interest now extending across Great Britain

- Successful start to work on a £1 million Innovate UK project involving the use of new sodium ion battery technology to generate sustainable solar power in sub-Saharan Africa

- Launch of AceOn2.6 modular residential energy storage battery to wide acclaim and interest

- Battery pack design and manufacture orders from around the globe – including designing a unique battery which helped British tennis player Antony Cotterill compete in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo - and a significant increase in battery distribution orders

- Huge interest in AceOn’s shared stand with MCS – the Microgeneration Certification Scheme – at the Solar and Storage Live conference to underline its national commitment to helping train a new generation of installers

- AceOn making the finals for the Manufacturing Innovator of the Year award in the 2021 Innovation Awards

Mark said the full rollout of the AceOn2.6 battery – which is ideal for retrofit installations and comes with a warranty of ten years or 6,000 cycles – would be hugely important over the next 12 months.

“If we are serious about tackling the challenges of climate change – and we simply have no other options now – then our new battery will play a crucial role in helping convert the vast majority of our housing stock to renewable technology. And with energy prices continuing to soar for everyone, installing solar panels with energy storage is financially beneficial as well as a positive impact on the environment.”

The coming 12 months will also bring a major announcement for social housing providers and landlords about a ground-breaking pay-back model for solar and storage installations, which could represent a significant step forward in scaling-up the take-up of renewable energy provision in the sector.