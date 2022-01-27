More than £1.2 million new Covid grants paid to Shropshire businesses

Councillor Ed Potter

Shropshire Council has paid out the grants in just 10 days since the opening to the Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant scheme, with further payments to be processed before the end of the week.

It says the aim is to help businesses survive the Coronavirus pandemic and thrive going forward.

Hospitality, leisure and accommodation businesses are currently being helped.

Councillor Ed Potter, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth, Regeneration and Planning, said that the £1.5 million was only a part of the final sum Shropshire Council expected to support businesses and he urged those eligible to apply sooner than later.

Whilst Government has provided an extension for the receipt of applications, staff are working to process applications as quickly as possible, he said.

"We are thrilled to have already paid out more than a million pounds to hundreds of Shropshire businesses as we work tirelessly to support those who are eligible.

"We still have applications rolling in and I would urge all those who do fit the criteria to get their applications in sooner or later so we can process them, iron out any problems and get the money sent out to you."

He said that the government had given strict criteria that hospitality, leisure and accommodation businesses were the ones to benefit from this round of grants, but said another round of discretionary grants would be launched soon too.

Businesses that provide sports and physical exercise facilities and those offering personal care, such as hairdressers and non-essential retailers, are excluded from the scheme by Government.

"We are still finalising the criteria for this further round of payments and will let people know as soon as possible how to apply," he said.

All applications for the hospitality and leisure grant scheme must be in by no later than March 18, with all payments made before the end of that month.

To qualify the business must be trading and on the rating list as of 30 December 2021.

The grants are: Less or equal to £15,000, £2,667; Between £15,001 but less than £51,000, £4,000; £51,000 or more, £6,000.