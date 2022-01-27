Event staff at Macdonald Hill Valley Hotel, in Whitchurch, have recorded a 370 per cent increase in wedding enquiries following the festive period.

Now, to accommodate for the increase, newly engaged couples have been invited to attend a wedding showcase at the hotel on Sundays January 30 and February 20.

Katrina Dunlop, weddings marketing manager for Macdonald Hotels, said: “The festive season has always been a popular time to get engaged – understandable as it is one of the most magical times of year.

“It is wonderful to be able to welcome brides and grooms once again to our in-person open days after hosting them virtually on an innovative online platform in 2020/21.

“We’re of course open all year round to help couples plan their day but our early event is the perfect occasion for newly engaged couples to tour our venues.

"And to be inspired by our recommended suppliers and skilled event planning teams.”

The hotel gives the impression of a relaxed country club with modern interiors and is located amidst acres of gardens in the North Shropshire countryside.

Local suppliers including florists, entertainment providers and specialist clothing boutiques will be present at both showcases.

Specialist wedding co-ordinators can support with all elements of the wedding, including venue hire, catering and taking care of the bride and groom-to-be.