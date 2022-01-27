Tenbury Business Park

G.E Bright Electrical, based in Tenbury Wells submitted an offer of £77,000 for a 0.6 acre plot of undeveloped land at Tenbury Business Park which Malvern Hills District Council approved earlier in January.

The council says it will be supporting G.E Bright Electrical who plan to build a range of modern efficient commercial units, in various flexible sizes for local business use.

Andrew Bright, director at GE Bright Electrical Ltd, said: "Our aim is to build a range of modern efficient commercial units, in various flexible sizes for local business use, whilst being mindful of the location and environment. This project will enhance the Business Park and integrate with the existing developments on the site."

Councillor Peter Whatley, portfolio holder for resources at Malvern Hills District Council said: "Developments like this are really beneficial to the smaller, local businesses in the district, supporting business expansion and growth not only helps create additional jobs in the area but also has a positive economic impact."

The council owns industrial units and employment land at Tenbury Business Park, in Bromyard Road, in partnership with Worcestershire County Council and Homes England.

The council is also responsible for the management of the industrial units together with negotiating sales and agreeing terms for the disposal of the land.