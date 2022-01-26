Corbetts the Galvanizers, which celebrated its 160th birthday in 2020, has seen significant growth from the transport, street furniture, agriculture and construction sectors during the last 12 months, with orders expected to jump a further 20 per cent going forward.

Despite taking on 30 new staff, the Telford-based firm is still looking to bolster its workforce with a further 39 employees and is embarking on another strong recruitment campaign that will include flexible working, retention bonuses and organised transport.

The company will also launch the Iron Duke Academy in 2022, a new training school that will help all individuals develop new skills and a clear progression route within the business.

This could include offering to pay for Class 1 licences for potential HGV drivers and specialist training to integrate new lean manufacturing techniques and management qualifications/skills.

Sophie Williams, finance director and general manager, said: “2021 started with a £multi-million manufacturing agreement with Fastline to galvanise 15,000 tonnes of perimeter steel fencing every year.

“This was the sign of things to come with our top accounts all growing by 20 per cent during the following 12 months and we’ve had to respond to this by investing in new processes, new manufacturing technology and staff – the latter has been a constant challenge, but one we feel we are now getting on top of.

“We’re now hitting industry-leading delivery times alongside the quality standards Corbetts is renown for…that is helping us to boost revenue with existing accounts and 2022 will focus on how we convert some of our pipeline activity. If plans go as expected, we’ll need to introduce three rotating shifts in both plants.”

Corbetts the Galvanizers has been supplying world class hot dip galvanizing to thousands of customers across the UK and Europe for 161 years.

This process is the most effective and environmentally friendly way to protect steel from the elements and provides a long-term solution to corrosion (rust) and maintenance free protection in excess of 100 years.

From its purpose-built facility in Telford, it operates several galvanizing baths that give it the opportunity to process in excess of 50,000 tonnes every year and the ability to double dip material up to a length of 14 metres.

“Training and development are a priority for us and that is reflected in significant investment into the Iron Duke Academy and the appointment of new health and safety and training managers,” said Sophie.

“This, alongside the excellent work of our HR specialist, has given us a great platform to target the next generation of galvanizers and this has included some of our first female production staff on the shopfloor.”