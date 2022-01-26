Bluebird Care Shropshire launches recruitment drive

Care assistant Jay Roberts

Bluebird Care Shropshire is looking to recruit people across Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Church Stretton.

The business said it has experienced an increasing demand for its home care services during the pandemic.

With full in-house induction training provided, the home care provider is encouraging everybody, whatever their experience, to join its team.

To celebrate these new opportunities, from Tuesday, February 1, every new starter will receive a payment based on their weekly hours of up to £600, whilst existing team members will be given up to £200 as a big thank you for their efforts.

Sammie Milton, Bluebird Care Shropshire recruitment officer, said: “As we enter the new year, we’re looking to continue to expand our services and reach more vulnerable people across Shropshire.

"To support this, we’re hoping to attract people who are hardworking, kind and dedicated, to take the plunge and join us.

"Bluebird Care Shropshire can offer stability, career progression, and a job that makes a real difference to people’s lives, every single day. With numerous perks, including a joining fee of up to £600, we want to give local people an opportunity to ignite a career in social care.

"With your help, our customers can continue to enjoy the comforts of their own homes.”