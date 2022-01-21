Notification Settings

Savills appoints first new Telford boss in 24 years

By Toby Neal

Savills has announced that its West Midlands rural director has been appointed as the new head of its Telford office.

Rhydian Scurlock-Jones
Rhydian Scurlock-Jones

Rhydian Scurlock-Jones will take over from Tony Morris-Eyton who has stepped down after 24 years in charge in Telford.

Mr Morris-Eyton will focus on his role leading the residential sales team covering the West Midlands.

He has been head of office since Savills Telford opened in 1998.

Mr Morris-Eyton said: “It has been an honour to lead our Telford office over the past 24 years. Having worked with Rhydian for many years, I know I will I leave the office in superb hands and I look forward to continuing my work within our residential sales team as we continue into 2022. I will also be focusing my efforts on my role as the High Sheriff of Shropshire by championing our beautiful county close to home and further afield.”

Mr Scurlock-Jones joined the Savills Telford office as a graduate 14 years ago and now leads the rural, energy and projects business in the West Midlands.

He said: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the office and excellent multi-disciplinary team at a time of growth and am very grateful to Tony for his support in the transition and ongoing development.”

The 30-strong team at Savills Telford provides residential and rural services across the West Midlands including residential property sales, land and farm sales, valuations, farm and estate management, architectural building services, forestry and rural lettings.

Toby Neal

By Toby Neal

