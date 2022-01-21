Savills appoints first new Telford boss in 24 years

Rhydian Scurlock-Jones

Rhydian Scurlock-Jones will take over from Tony Morris-Eyton who has stepped down after 24 years in charge in Telford.

Mr Morris-Eyton will focus on his role leading the residential sales team covering the West Midlands.

He has been head of office since Savills Telford opened in 1998.

Mr Morris-Eyton said: “It has been an honour to lead our Telford office over the past 24 years. Having worked with Rhydian for many years, I know I will I leave the office in superb hands and I look forward to continuing my work within our residential sales team as we continue into 2022. I will also be focusing my efforts on my role as the High Sheriff of Shropshire by championing our beautiful county close to home and further afield.”

Mr Scurlock-Jones joined the Savills Telford office as a graduate 14 years ago and now leads the rural, energy and projects business in the West Midlands.

He said: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the office and excellent multi-disciplinary team at a time of growth and am very grateful to Tony for his support in the transition and ongoing development.”