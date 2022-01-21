Bensons for Beds relocating Telford store

Bensons for Beds will open its new Telford store on January 28

The store will open on Friday, January 28, after relocating from Telford Bridge Retail Park.

The business is planning to open or relocate 35 stores in 2022 after it returned to the black during its latest financial period and reported "strong" Christmas trading figures.

Its turnover totalled £101.9 million for the five months to September 30, 2021, while its operating profit reached £1.6 million.

Those figures compare to a turnover of £148.4 million and an operating loss of £24.9 million during the previous financial period, the 10 months to April 30, 2021.

The firm added that its customer order book reached record levels in the autumn followed by double digit sales growth from the August bank holiday through to its post-Christmas peak.

It also said its "strong performance" has continued into the new year, both in store and online.

Chairman Ian Shepherd said: "We have made huge progress on our transformation plans which are built around turning Bensons for Beds into a true omnichannel retailer.

"The business has worked hard to minimise disruption from the impact of Covid-19, on our colleagues and customers and on our supply chains.

"Navigating this period has been a huge challenge, and the board is grateful for the support of our suppliers, colleagues, and shareholders.

"Though some macroeconomic uncertainty remains, the business is well positioned to push ahead with its transformation and to deliver the growth we have set for ourselves.