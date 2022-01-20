Ladder for Shropshire: Apprenticeship route proving a hit for interior business

Hannah Walters and Kate Home-Roberts, founders of CharlesTed

It comes as a result of the success of CharlesTed’s existing apprenticeship programme, which saw Summer Pound join as a business administration apprentice and Leanne Gray as a warehouse apprentice in the summer.

The Shrewsbury-based business has been so impressed with the progress made by the pair, it is currently searching for its next generation of apprentices in areas such as customer service, business administration and warehousing.

Summer and Leanne’s success stories will be featured in the Shropshire Star during National Apprenticeship Week, commencing February 7, as we continue to support the successful Ladder For Shropshire apprenticeships programme.

Suzie Mckeown, HR manager, said: “At CharlesTed we believe apprenticeships are the foundation of business growth and developing a loyal committed workforce.

“We have been very fortunate with the Ladder's help and Telford College’s assistance in the hiring process. Our apprentices have been a perfect fit to us as a business.

“I look forward to developing Summer and Leanne’s careers as the business grows and utilising their learnt skills to assist with future apprenticeship mentoring for the next generation we hire.”

CharlesTed was established in October 2017 by Hannah Walters and Kate Home-Roberts – two friends based in Shropshire with a shared passion for beautiful home styling.

It offers a collection of over 1,000 pieces through its online store as well as interior advice and styling through sister company CharlesTed Interiors. CharlesTed has experienced exceptional growth since the business started in 2017 with exciting plans on the horizon for new projects and developments throughout 2022.

Amanda Carpenter, project officer for Ladder for Shropshire, said: “With National Apprenticeship Week around the corner, we are extremely lucky to have a fantastic Shropshire business who are passionate about offer opportunities to local young people.