Memorial business meeting in memory of Telford graphic designer

Tristan King

Tristan King, owner of graphic design agency Voodoo Design and author of comedy book Fat Bernard – Antisocial Adventures in a Humdrum World, had been a member of Telford Business Club for the last 10 years after setting up his design agency 13 years ago.

Tristan, aged 52 who lived in Wellington, died at the Princess Royal Hospital on December 21 after being admitted to hospital on December 1 with Covid. He leaves his two sons Luke and Kory and partner Janet Evans.

Tristan was a well-known member of the business community and was passionate about local businesses, as well as national brands he had worked with over the years.

His family, friends and business associates said he would be remembered for his design talent, his “wicked sense of humour” and love for life.

Telford Business Club members said his passion for his work shone through when he did presentations on design, layout and typography, as well as his work as an illustrator and cartoonist.

At his last meeting in November, Tristan proudly showed off a caricature of himself which had been created by British comic book artist Charlie Adlard.

His funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 9 at 11.30am at Telford Crematorium and his family said all are welcome.

Nigel West, Telford Business Club chairman, said: “Tristan was one of the nicest people we all had the privilege to know.

“Tristan was fun – so much fun; dedicated to his job and profession and a friend to everyone who met him.

“I will always remember Tris as generous in every way– generous with both his time and his spirit.

“He was more than a member – he was a friend and a lovely, lovely man who will be sadly missed by us all.”

Mike Barrett, club secretary, said: “February’s meeting will be a tribute to our dear friend Tristan. The member and guest speaking slots will instead be replaced with member and visitors’ dedications and memories to Tristan – fondly known as Tris to so many.

“He was a gentleman with such amazing wit, charm and his talent made him a leader in his chosen field. He was so proud of his portfolio of work and clients.

“Telford Business Club has definitely lost one of its own, and all of our lives are much poorer for no longer having Tristan in it.”

His two sons Kory and Luke, along with his partner Janet, wished to thank Tristan’s many friends for their messages of condolence and many tributes since his death.

The Telford Business Club meeting in memory of Tristan will be held on Tuesday, February 8 at the Best Western Valley Hotel in Ironbridge at 5.30pm.